Susquehanna Trims Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price to $15.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

