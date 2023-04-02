Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $38.16 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,414,309,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,169,257,733 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

