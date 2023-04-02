Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,388,943 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

