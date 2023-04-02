Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $42.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Shares of TECK opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

