Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TELDF. Citigroup downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

