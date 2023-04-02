Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the blue-jean maker will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,339 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,943.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,256,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 1,195,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 285.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 576,242 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 426,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 343.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 524,043 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 405,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

