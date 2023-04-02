Terns Pharmaceuticals’ (TERN) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

TERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $445.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -1.04.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 377,427 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.