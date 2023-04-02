Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Terra Classic has a market cap of $721.56 million and $47.79 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004471 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003265 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001522 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,702,535,484 coins and its circulating supply is 5,892,636,793,297 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

