Terra (LUNA) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00004466 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $302.39 million and $31.31 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003270 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

