TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $208.63 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00061476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,054,376 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,685,136 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

