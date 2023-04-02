TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.30 million, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.90. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

