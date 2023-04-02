Tezos Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $18.48 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004485 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003282 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 954,051,304 coins and its circulating supply is 932,777,553 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

