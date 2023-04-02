The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 289,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 496,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $307.48 million, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.11. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -263.16%.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

