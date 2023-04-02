The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Update

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 6,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Clorox Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.24. 1,052,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,542. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

