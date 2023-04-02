The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Delek US (NYSE:DK) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Delek US has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 151.1% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $28,471,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 77.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 544,906 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,543,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

