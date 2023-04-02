The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

