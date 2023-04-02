The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

