Tokyo Electron Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, April 4th (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 4th. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 4th.

Tokyo Electron Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TOELY opened at $89.01 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 34.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.