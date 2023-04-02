Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.52.

TCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,608 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 695,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,517,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,015,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Tricon Residential by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.16. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

Further Reading

