Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 465.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 58,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TFC opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

