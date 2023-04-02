Truist Financial Cuts Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target to $4.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMRX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 181,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 260,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

