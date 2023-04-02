UBS Group Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $127.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.11.

MDT opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

