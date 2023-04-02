Uniswap (UNI) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $48.25 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.95 or 0.00021154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00329634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012064 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000965 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003522 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

