United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

