UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

UPMMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

