Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $29,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VSS opened at $109.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

