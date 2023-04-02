Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $210.92. The company had a trading volume of 391,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,293. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.