Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Smart Money Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $376.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.77. The firm has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

