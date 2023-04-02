Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VOO stock opened at $376.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

