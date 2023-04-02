Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Reaches $70.70 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Venus has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $70.70 million and $1.94 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $4.77 or 0.00016955 BTC on major exchanges.

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,823,853 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

