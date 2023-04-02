Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
VERA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded Vera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
Vera Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VERA opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.