Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

VERA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded Vera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of VERA opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 46,163 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $334,220.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,058,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $109,966.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,919,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,467.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 46,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $334,220.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,389,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,058,640.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,276,501 shares of company stock worth $15,983,444. 43.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

