Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Verastem has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 49.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

