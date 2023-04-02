Verde Capital Management Has $1.72 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Verde Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.8% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Up 1.6 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $199.78 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.