Verde Capital Management Has $1.72 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Verde Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.8% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $199.78 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
