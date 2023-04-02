Verde Capital Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Verde Capital Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.