Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$29.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VET. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.36.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.41 and a twelve month high of C$39.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

