VIBE Price Reaches $0.0019 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $494,402.08 and approximately $1,924.10 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIBE has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

