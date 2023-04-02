Wanchain Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $51.98 million and approximately $845,616.78 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00060781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002997 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,347,896 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

