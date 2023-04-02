WAXE Price Hits $69.10 on Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, WAXE has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $69.10 or 0.00247208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $158,001.01 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

