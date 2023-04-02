WC Walker & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
