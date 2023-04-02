Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $156.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.96.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after buying an additional 66,144 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 183,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

