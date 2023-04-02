White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $35.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $35,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.50. 1,012,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,015. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

