White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 154,876 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VOT stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,045. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $229.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.