Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

