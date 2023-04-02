WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0286 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $285.55 million and approximately $1.69 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02856507 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $13.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

