Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. 10,515,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,386. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

