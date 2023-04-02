Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.27.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.17. 3,115,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,159. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

