113,929 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 113,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,558,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.08 and its 200-day moving average is $246.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

