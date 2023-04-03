129,539 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 129,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 5.6% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

IHI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.79. 347,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,361. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

