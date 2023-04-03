1,479 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 437,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $63,971,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.08. 14,415,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,585,715. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $279.91. The company has a market cap of $681.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

