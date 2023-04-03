19,117 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 586,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $102.57. 1,273,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,240. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

